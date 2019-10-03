|
SHORE Janet Passed away peacefully at the Arundel Park Nursing Home, Liverpool on Tuesday 24th September 2019. Aged 87 years.
Devoted friend to Linda and John. Loving Gran-Jan to Kirsten, Clare and great grandchildren Emily, Matthew and Dominic.
Janet will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held at Forest Gate Baptist Church on Wednesday 9th October at 12:00pm followed by the committal at Carleton Crematorium. You are all invited to wear bright colours in celebration of Janet's life. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in memory of Janet to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Society or the Westie Rescue Scheme.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road,
Blackpool, 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019