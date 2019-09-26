Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
13:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham
Janet Elstub Notice
Elstub Janet At home on 18th September 2019 Janet aged 69 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael, forever loved mum of Lynette, Katrina, Ian and Freda, also a loving nana and great nana and a loved sister of Freda, Michael,
Ellis and Allen.
Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service, Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
