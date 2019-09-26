|
|
|
Elstub Janet At home on 18th September 2019 Janet aged 69 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael, forever loved mum of Lynette, Katrina, Ian and Freda, also a loving nana and great nana and a loved sister of Freda, Michael,
Ellis and Allen.
Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service, Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019