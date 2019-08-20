Home

BROOK Janet Margaret Sadly in the loving care of the Amber Court Nursing Home
on Sunday August 11th 2019,
aged 78 years.

Beloved wife of the late Frank, sister-in-law of Eileen
and brother-in-law
Eddie and very good friends and neighbours Pauline and Geoff. Service to be hold on at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday August 28th
at 2:45pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired to Trinity Hospice.

Donations and all enquiries
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
