Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
13:30
St Stephen on the Cliffs
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Bell

Notice Condolences

Janet Bell Notice
BELL Janet It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Janet,
who passed away peacefully on 11th September 2019, aged 97.
Now reunited with
her Husband James.
Beloved Mum, Grandma and
Great Grandma.
Her Funeral service will take place at St Stephen on the Cliffs and then onto Lytham Cemetery
on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 1.30 p.m.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare 58 Bispham Road,
Blackpool, FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.