BELL Janet It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Janet,
who passed away peacefully on 11th September 2019, aged 97.
Now reunited with
her Husband James.
Beloved Mum, Grandma and
Great Grandma.
Her Funeral service will take place at St Stephen on the Cliffs and then onto Lytham Cemetery
on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 1.30 p.m.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare 58 Bispham Road,
Blackpool, FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019