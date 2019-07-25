|
HALL Jane Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Blackpool Victoria
Hospital on Thursday
11th July 2019 aged 52 years.
Devoted wife to Graeme,
loving mum to Jamie, Daniel, Joseph and Molly, a dear
mother-in-law, cherished nana
to Minnie-Rose, Alice and
Emma and a loving sister.
Jane will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday
31st July at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Menshed
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Celebration of life for Jane will
be held at The Queens Pub,
Beach Road, Fleetwood.
All are welcome to join
Family and Friends.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 25, 2019