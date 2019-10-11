|
WRIGHT James
"Jim" On Sunday 6th October 2019 peacefully whilst in Cleveleys Nursing Home with his son Stuart by his side, Jim passed away
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Helga, loving father to Michael, Stuart and the late Robbie and a loving grandfather to Jasmine, Nikita and Isabella.
Jim will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Thornton Parish Church on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 1.30pm prior to Burial in the Church Yard.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Blue Skies Appeal BVH (Cancer Unit)
c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road
East Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019