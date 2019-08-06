Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
James Pepper
Pepper James
(Jim) Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday July 30th 2019,
aged 83 years.
Loving husband of the late Kath,
much loved dad of Deborah, Shaun, Elaine, Stephen and
the late Tony, a dear father in law and a doting grandad and
great grandad who was dearly loved by all his grandchildren.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday August 13th at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Brian House Children's Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
