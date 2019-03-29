|
|
|
MARTIN James Thomas
'Jim' On Sunday 24th March 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of Trinity Hospice and of
Thornton-Cleveleys, Jim
passed away aged 73 years.
Dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved Dad to Anthony, a dear father-in-law to Cara and a loving Grandad Jim to Millie.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 8th April 2019 at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Trinity Hospice,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
