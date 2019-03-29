Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Resources
More Obituaries for James Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Martin

Notice Condolences

James Martin Notice
MARTIN James Thomas
'Jim' On Sunday 24th March 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of Trinity Hospice and of
Thornton-Cleveleys, Jim
passed away aged 73 years.

Dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved Dad to Anthony, a dear father-in-law to Cara and a loving Grandad Jim to Millie.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 8th April 2019 at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Trinity Hospice,
c/o the Funeral Director.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.