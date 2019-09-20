|
|
|
LIVSEY James "Jim" Passed away peacefully on
Friday 13th September 2019.
Beloved husband of Mary,
dearly loved dad of Catherine, Clare, Maria and Helen,
"Groovy Grandad"
of his 12 grandchildren
and a dear father in law.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St. Teresa's Church, St. Teresa's Avenue, on Wednesday
2nd October at 9:30am,
followed by committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019