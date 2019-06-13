|
|
|
Lambe James
'Jim' Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Monday 3rd June 2019,
aged 84 years.
Devoted husband of Kathleen. Beloved father of Jackie and Stephen. Caring Grandad to
all of his 5 grandchildren.
Jim will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held at St. Bernadette's RC Church on Thursday 20th June at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in Jim's memory to the Macmillan Nurses. All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road,
Blackpool, 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 13, 2019
