|
|
|
HODDER James Kelvin
'Kelvin' James Kelvin Hodder passed away at his beloved home in
Thornton-Cleveleys
on the 3rd July 2019.
The dearly loved husband of the late Maria, Grandad to Ethan and Dad to Samantha and Simone.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on the Friday 26th July at 2:00pm, followed by light refreshments at The Jolly Tars, 154-158 Victoria Rd W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3NE
All flowers welcome.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Low Moor Road, Bispham, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 13, 2019