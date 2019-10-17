Home

Mark FH Rae Funeral Directors
11 Wood Street
Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire FY8 1QS
01253 789000
James Hilton Notice
HILTON James Clifford
(Jim) Lord of the Manor of Lytham
Died suddenly at home on Wednesday, 9th October 2019, aged 90.
Beloved husband of Penelope. Dearly loved father of
Katharine and the late Marcus.
Fond father in law of Simon and Cathy. Proud grandpa of Hugo and Alicia. Much loved brother of Joy.
Funeral service to be held at
St Cuthberts Church, Lytham on Saturday 2nd November at noon.
Family flowers only.
Any donations to the RNLI c/o Mark Rae Funeral Directors,
11, Wood Street,
Lytham St Annes, FY8 1QS.
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
