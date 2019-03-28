|
|
|
HEATLEY James
'Jim' On Sunday 24th March 2019,
suddenly but peacefully,
Jim passed away, aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of Barbara, much loved Dad to Steve, Mick, Tony, Carl and Lorna, and a loving Father-in-Law, Grandad, Great-Grandad and Brother.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th April 2019 at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The British Heart Foundation or NSPCC, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More