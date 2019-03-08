Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Dunn

Notice Condolences

James Dunn Notice
DUNN James
(Jimmy) On March 1st 2019
peacefully in Trinity Hospice,
aged 87 years and of Wesham.

The dearly loved husband of Enid,
dear brother to Hilary
and a loving uncle.
'Will be sadly missed'
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Tuesday March 26th
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK c/o
and further enquiries please to
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices