DUNN James
(Jimmy) On March 1st 2019
peacefully in Trinity Hospice,
aged 87 years and of Wesham.
The dearly loved husband of Enid,
dear brother to Hilary
and a loving uncle.
'Will be sadly missed'
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Tuesday March 26th
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK c/o
and further enquiries please to
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
