|
|
|
BOWKER It is with great sadness
we announce the passing of
James Bernard
"Bernie"
who passed away peacefully
with family by his side
following a short illness
on Friday 24th May 2019,
age 70 years.
Much loved and loving
husband to Ann,
father to Jenny,
Matthew, Mark and Rachel,
dear father in law,
grandfather, brother,
brother in law, uncle, great uncle.
Funeral service to celebrate
Bernie's life to be held at
Carleton Crematorium,
Stocks Lane, Blackpool,
Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7QS
on Monday 10th June at 2pm.
Bright coloured attire welcome.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory
of Bernie may go to
Trinity Hospice if desired.
Inquiries to
Mark FH Rae Funeral Directors
11 Wood Street
Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire
FY8 1QS, Tel: 01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 31, 2019
