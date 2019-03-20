|
Birch James Edward James passed away on
11th March in the Trinity Hospice, Bispham, Blackpool.
The much loved husband of Rita.
Father of Hilary and Geoffrey. Grandfather of
Francesca and Danial.
Sister of Eileen.
James will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Wednesday 20th March at 12noon in Lytham Park Chapel.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in memory of James to the Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries
Mark F H Rae Funeral Director
11 Wood Street,
St Annes on Sea
FY8 1QS
01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
