Jacqueline Docherty Cope

Jacqueline Docherty Cope Notice
DOCHERTY COPE Jacqueline Ann (Jackie) Peacefully in the loving care of Trinity Hospice on Monday, October 28th, 2019, aged 56 years. Widow of the late David Cope. Beloved wife of Frank, cherished mum of Tom and step-mum
of Georgia, Frankie and Sadie, adoring grandma of Joey
and Minnie and daughter of
Alan and Ann.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday,
November 11th at 11:45 am.
Colourful attire preferred, family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Trinity Hospice and/or Cancer Research UK. Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
