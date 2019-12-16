|
BICKERTON Jacqueline aged 87 years
Passed peacefully away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 30th November 2019.
The dearly loved wife of Jack.
Much loved mum of
Rob and Sarah.
A devoted and much loved grandma.
Jacqueline's funeral service and committal will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 2.00pm.
All further enquiries to
the Funeral Director,
C.T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF. Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019