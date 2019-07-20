Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Barnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Barnard

Notice Condolences

Jackie Barnard Notice
BARNARD (Jacqueline) "Jackie"
nee CALVERT On Monday 15th July 2019, suddenly but peacefully surrounded by her family, Jackie passed away, aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Chris, loving mum to Keran,
Lisa and Carla and a much
loved mother in law.
A devoted nana of Amy, Sian, Natalie, Joshua, Liam, Adam and Leah and a loving great nana to Seth, Noah and Ivy and a dear sister, sister in law and auntie.

She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 29th July 2019 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please donations if so desired to Cancer Research and Alzheimers Society c/o the Funeral Directors.

All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.