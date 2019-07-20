|
BARNARD (Jacqueline) "Jackie"
nee CALVERT On Monday 15th July 2019, suddenly but peacefully surrounded by her family, Jackie passed away, aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Chris, loving mum to Keran,
Lisa and Carla and a much
loved mother in law.
A devoted nana of Amy, Sian, Natalie, Joshua, Liam, Adam and Leah and a loving great nana to Seth, Noah and Ivy and a dear sister, sister in law and auntie.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 29th July 2019 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please donations if so desired to Cancer Research and Alzheimers Society c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 20, 2019