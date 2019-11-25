|
|
|
WATERWORTH Jack Passed away peacefully in the care of Alexandra Nursing Home, Poulton on 11th November,
aged 96.
Jack was well loved by his wife Kath, son David, daughter in law Pat, grandchildren Jen, Ella and Biff and great grandchildren Rhys, Ava, Luca and Hugo and their fathers Lee and Scott.
Funeral service at
Carleton Crematorium
Thursday December 5th at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Blue Skies Hospital Fund
and all enquiries c\o
D Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019