GRADWELL Jack On Monday 28th October 2019 peacefully whilst at his home in Cleveleys surrounded by his family, Jack passed away aged 97 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
the late Joan, a dearly loved Dad
of the late Chris and a dear
father-in-law to Rose, much loved Uncle to Bill, and a loving Grandad to Caroline and Helen.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 14th November 2019
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
the
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East.
Thornton-Cleveleys.
FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019