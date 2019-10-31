Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Gradwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Gradwell

Notice Condolences

Jack Gradwell Notice
GRADWELL Jack On Monday 28th October 2019 peacefully whilst at his home in Cleveleys surrounded by his family, Jack passed away aged 97 years.

Dearly beloved husband of
the late Joan, a dearly loved Dad
of the late Chris and a dear
father-in-law to Rose, much loved Uncle to Bill, and a loving Grandad to Caroline and Helen.

He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 14th November 2019
at 11:00am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
the
c/o the Funeral Director.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East.
Thornton-Cleveleys.
FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -