D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham St. Annes
Jack Edwards Notice
EDWARDS Jack Surrounded by his loving family, peacefully in Victoria Hospital on Friday May 24th 2019,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Joan, cherished dad of Philip, Julie, Stephen and Duncan, beloved grandad, great grandad and brother of Derek and Marjorie.
"Jack will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends"
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Friday June 7th at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Dementia Care. Donations and all enquiries
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 1, 2019
