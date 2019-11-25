|
Limonczenko Ivan Semyonovich Age 92-7 months
Born 5th April 1927
Died 5th November 2019
Ivan died peacefully at home of old age, cared for by his loving and devoted daughter Walentina, who had also cared for his wife Luba, after a tragic chain of events. The family was told Luba had 4 months to live, a year at the very most, but she was still loved and cared for at the family home eight and a half years later. The daughter was known to many Medical professionals such as the Stroke Specialist, her private Physiotherapist, as the sole reason for Luba having a prolonged and happy life.
Ivan was born in Ukraine, taken by the Nazis as a young boy of 14 and sent to work in Germany as a slave labourer where he spent many years fighting for survival.
He arrived in the UK at 21 in the Spring of 1948 and given a choice to be a Factory worker, Farm labourer or Coalminer, Ivan decided to go down the pit.
He was sent to Dunfermline, Scotland for several months for training and then started work in Walkden Colliery near Manchester, then in Age Croft in Salford, working on the pit face cutting out the tunnels.
He met his beautiful wife, Luba, at a dance hall in Manchester, marrying on November 25th 1949, going on to have a son & a daughter.
In 1965 Ivan & Luba moved to Blackpool to run a newsagents, then in 1974 Ivan & some colleagues set up a taxi company called Black Tax. Ivan loved driving his Black Bomber and only reluctantly retired at the age of 83. Sadly a tragic chain of events which saw Ivan and his distressed wife being removed from their home of 44 years, led to her death eight days later in January 2018 followed by the death of his heartbroken son Oleg in March 2019. Ivan's daughter would like to thank all the dedicated people who helped in Ivan's care - the Drs, the caring nurses at Victoria Hospital, where he was known & always welcomed having to return many times with UTIs, the District Nurses, Rapid Response Nurses and to the incredibly caring & very professional Council Home Care Team, who for almost the last 2 years, saw Ivan through walking care, hoist care, then
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019