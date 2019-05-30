|
|
|
Groves Iris (Waterloo Road Job Centre & volunteer at Roseacre School.) Passed away peacefully at
home on May 18th 2019 and
with her family around her.
Very much loved Mum of Jenny and Janet, beloved Nan of
Amy and adored Granny of Mel, Vicky, Beckie, Steph and Millie.
She was the dear Sister of Florence and the late Doris.
Funeral Service and cremation
at Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Thursday 6th June
2019 at 12.30pm.
Flowers are welcome.
All enquiries or flowers
to Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2019
