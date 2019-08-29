Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare St Annes
32 St. Andrews Road South
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
14:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Woodcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Woodcock

Notice Condolences

Irene Woodcock Notice
WOODCOCK Irene Irene passed away peacefully on Tuesday 20th August
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Aged 83 years.
Devoted wife of the late Geoff, beloved sister of Pat and
the late John.
Loving auntie to all her many nephews and nieces and extended family.
Irene will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 2nd September
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made in memory of Irene
to Dementia UK.

Co-op Funeralcare,
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, FY8 1PS,
01253 725795
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.