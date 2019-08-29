|
|
|
WOODCOCK Irene Irene passed away peacefully on Tuesday 20th August
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Aged 83 years.
Devoted wife of the late Geoff, beloved sister of Pat and
the late John.
Loving auntie to all her many nephews and nieces and extended family.
Irene will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 2nd September
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made in memory of Irene
to Dementia UK.
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, FY8 1PS,
01253 725795
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019