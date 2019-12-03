Home

Irene Lofthouse Notice
LOFTHOUSE Irene Dorothy On Monday 25th November 2019, Irene peacefully passed away
aged 97 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Albert, loving Mum to Wendy, Peter
and Marianne, Nanna Lofty
to Emily and Steven and
Great Grandma to Alessia.

She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral service will take place
at Christ Church, Thornton on Wednesday 11th December 2019
at 2:00pm, prior to a burial
in the Churchyard.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
