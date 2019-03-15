|
Masterson Ian Passed away suddenly at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
Wednesday 27 February 2019, aged 80 years.
He was a much loved Husband of Jean. Loving father of Carl, Paul and Nicola. Much loved Granddad by all his Grandchildren.
Ian will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
His funeral will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 21st March 2019 at 11.45am. Family flowers only please and donations can be made in Ian's Memory to The British Heart Foundation,
all enquiries to
NC Funeral Directors
40 Highfield Road
Blackpool
Fy4 2JA
01253 420450
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
