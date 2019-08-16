|
|
|
FARRAR Ian Passed away on
Sunday 11th August 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Catherine. Dear father
of Ian (Yvonne) and Michael (Maxine) and grandfather
to Jonathan and Catherine.
Funeral service to be held
at Lytham Park Crematorium
on Tuesday 27th August at 11am.
By request no flowers please. Donations in lieu may
be made for Dementia UK.
All enquiries and
donations please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home.
Telephone 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019