|
|
|
DODD Ian Judy, Joe, Alison, Christine
and family of the late Ian Dodd,
fondly known to many as Dodsy,
would like to thank all relatives,
friends and neighbours for their
kind expressions of sympathy,
cards, donations and
beautiful floral tributes
received in their sad loss.
Special thanks to
Dr. S. Kolade and staff at
the Haematology Ward,
to the Haematology Day Unit
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
District Nurses, Carers and
the Hospice Care Team
for all their care shown
to Ian and family.
Thanks also to the Pall Bearers,
Blackpool RUFC and the
beautiful tribute by
the Standard Bearers,
Ian would have been
a very proud man.
To Reverend Canon,
Dr. Simon Cox for his
comforting ministrations and
to D. Hollowell & Sons for
their kind and gentle support.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More