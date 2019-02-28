Resources More Obituaries for Ian Dodd Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ian Dodd

Notice DODD Ian Judy, Joe, Alison, Christine

and family of the late Ian Dodd,

fondly known to many as Dodsy,

would like to thank all relatives,

friends and neighbours for their

kind expressions of sympathy,

cards, donations and

beautiful floral tributes

received in their sad loss.

Special thanks to

Dr. S. Kolade and staff at

the Haematology Ward,

to the Haematology Day Unit

Blackpool Victoria Hospital,

District Nurses, Carers and

the Hospice Care Team

for all their care shown

to Ian and family.

Thanks also to the Pall Bearers,

Blackpool RUFC and the

beautiful tribute by

the Standard Bearers,

Ian would have been

a very proud man.

To Reverend Canon,

Dr. Simon Cox for his

comforting ministrations and

to D. Hollowell & Sons for

