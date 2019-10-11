Home

POWERED BY

Services
Layton Funerals
80 Onslow Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 7EP
01253 301306
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Blackpool
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Bosson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Bosson

Notice Condolences

Howard Bosson Notice
Bosson Howard Passed away peacefully on Thursday 19th September 2019
at Trinity Hospice,
Howard aged 75 years.

Dearly loved husband to Jackie, much loved dad to Steph and
the late Phil and loving grandad
to Katie and Jack.

"Howard was a true gentleman and friend to many,
he will be dearly missed by
all who knew him."

Howard's funeral service
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool on Friday 18th October 2019
at 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Howard
to "Trinity Hospice" c/o and
all further enquiries please, to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.