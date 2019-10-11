|
|
|
Bosson Howard Passed away peacefully on Thursday 19th September 2019
at Trinity Hospice,
Howard aged 75 years.
Dearly loved husband to Jackie, much loved dad to Steph and
the late Phil and loving grandad
to Katie and Jack.
"Howard was a true gentleman and friend to many,
he will be dearly missed by
all who knew him."
Howard's funeral service
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool on Friday 18th October 2019
at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Howard
to "Trinity Hospice" c/o and
all further enquiries please, to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019