Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:30
Bethel United Reformed Church
Preesall
YATES Hilda Passed away peacefully on 1st August 2019 in Victoria Hospital,
aged 81, surrounded by her family.
Devoted wife of Ian, a dearly loved mum of Karen, Jenny, Kerry and the late Tracey, and a loving Nana cherished by her grandchildren. Hilda will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service to be held at Bethel United Reformed Church, Preesall on Thursday 15th August at 11:30, followed by a Service of Committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to N-Vision.
All enquiries to Moons Funeral Service. Tel: 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
