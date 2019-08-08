|
YATES Hilda Passed away peacefully on 1st August 2019 in Victoria Hospital,
aged 81, surrounded by her family.
Devoted wife of Ian, a dearly loved mum of Karen, Jenny, Kerry and the late Tracey, and a loving Nana cherished by her grandchildren. Hilda will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service to be held at Bethel United Reformed Church, Preesall on Thursday 15th August at 11:30, followed by a Service of Committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to N-Vision.
All enquiries to Moons Funeral Service. Tel: 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019