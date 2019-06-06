|
|
|
RICE Hilary On Tuesday 4th June,
peacefully whilist in the care of Trinity Hospice and of Thornton Cleveleys, Hilary passed away,
aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum to Susan,
a dear mother in law to Neil,
a devoted grandma to Sarah and Hannah and a loving
great grandma to Olivia.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will take place at St Teresa's RC Church Cleveleys on Wednesday 12th June at 10.30am prior to Burial at Carleton Cemetery at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice
c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 6, 2019
