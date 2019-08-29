HIGGINGBOTTOM (Henry) Henry fell asleep in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday 15th August 2019,

aged 87 years.

Devoted husband of Veronica, cherished dad of Phillip,

much loved grandpa of Dana, loving brother of the late Brooke,

a very dear uncle of Rosemary, Richard and Nicola and an adored father in law of Carolyn and brother in law of

Jennifer and Angela.

Henry will be greatly missed by all his family and friends and all who had the pleasure to have known him.

Funeral service will be held at

All Hallows Parish Church, Bispham on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 2pm prior to interment in the

church cemetery at 3pm.

Family floral tributes

only please by request.

Donations if so desired in lieu of floral tributes to Cancer Research UK c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries please c/o Lengs Funeral Service ltd, 164 Ashfield Road, Bispham, Blackpool,

FY2 0BX. Tel. 01253 471827 Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019