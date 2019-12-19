|
|
|
ELDER Helen Flemming In Loving memory of
Helen Flemming Elder
24.02.1925 - 08.12.2019.
The beautiful wife of the
late David Powel Elder,
a beloved mother to
Elaine Joy Walker and much
loved and adored grandma to
Camilla Joy and Vanessa Joy,
and her four great grandchildren.
May you finally be hand in hand with the love of your life David
and walk together amongst
the Angels.
You will be greatly missed by everyone who knew you
God bless you - until we are
all together again.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 20th December 2019
at 11:45am.
Flowers welcome or donations
in lieu, if so desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Research
c/o the Funeral Director
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019