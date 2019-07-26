Home

SZEMARAJ (Heindrich)
"Harry" On Friday 12th July 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital and of Thornton, Harry passed away aged 69 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Susan, much loved dad to Stuart and Karl and a dear stepdad to Steve, Kevin and Chris and a loving granddad to Madison, Carson and Tyler.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
COPD Foundation,
c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 26, 2019
