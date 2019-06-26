Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00
St John's Church Pilling
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Whiteside
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Whiteside

Notice Condolences

Harvey Whiteside Notice
Whiteside Harvey (Of Pilling)
Passed away on 18th June 2019, aged 79 years.
A much loved Brother, Uncle
and Great Uncle.
Harvey will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St John's Church Pilling on Wednesday 3rd July at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St John's Church and Cancer Research.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.