TAYLOR Harry Honorary Alderman and Millennium Mayor of Wyre Borough Council Past member of Blackpool Tranquillity Lodge.
On Sunday 3rd March 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of Bankhouse Nursing Home, and of Poulton-le-Fylde, Harry passed away aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of the late Frances, much loved and adored daddy to Katherine, a loving grandaddy to Harry and William and a dear brother to Margaret, Barbara and the late Jack and Ronnie.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
St. Chads Church, Poulton-le-Fylde on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 11:30am followed by a committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to
N Vision (Formerly Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Society for the blind) c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
