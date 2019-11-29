Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Elston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Elston

Notice Condolences

Harry Elston Notice
Elston Harry Fell asleep on
23rd November, aged 86.
Much loved and devoted
Husband to Audrey.
Amazing and loved Dad to Robert and Beryl. Loved Grandad of Jordan and Josh. Uncle to Billy.
A great gent, The President of Hampton Social Club and Treasurer of The Co-op Club
for 16 years, he will sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
Family flowers only with donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice if desired. Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 3:30PM.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -