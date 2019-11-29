|
|
|
Elston Harry Fell asleep on
23rd November, aged 86.
Much loved and devoted
Husband to Audrey.
Amazing and loved Dad to Robert and Beryl. Loved Grandad of Jordan and Josh. Uncle to Billy.
A great gent, The President of Hampton Social Club and Treasurer of The Co-op Club
for 16 years, he will sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
Family flowers only with donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice if desired. Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 3:30PM.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019