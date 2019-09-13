|
|
|
Dearing Harry Peacefully at home on
2nd September 2019,
Harry
aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Jean, dearly loved dad of Emma, loving grandad of Brogan, Lewis and Olivia and a devoted great grandad of George Harry.
Service and Cremation at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday
19th September 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be sent for Trinity Hospice.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019