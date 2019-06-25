|
|
|
Harry Crawshaw 29/05/1927 - 04/06/2019
Fran, Stuart, Caroline, Roger, Martin, Simon and Ruth
would like to thank everyone for their kindness, messages of sympathy, and support since
Harry sadly passed away,
and also for donations towards
a memorial bench.
We would also like to thank the Ambulance staff and the Victoria Hospital Resuscitation Ward staff who looked after him, the staff at The Venue, and Northern Cremations Funeral Directors for making things go smoothly.
Our special thanks go to the staff at Glenthorne No. 2 Care Home who cared for Harry
during his time there.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 25, 2019
