WOOD Harold "H" Passed away bravely, with his family by his side,
on Monday 5th August 2019,
aged 68 years.
Beloved husband of Christine, loving dad of Aimee and Alex, much-loved brother of Barbara, special uncle of Michael and
much-loved son of the late Harold and Eileen. Also a dear cousin
and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Poulton-le-Fylde United Reformed Church, Tithebarn Street, on Monday 19th August at 12:15pm, prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium.Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to MacMillan Windmill Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, The Willows Funeral Home, telephone 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019