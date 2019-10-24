Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Wilson

Notice Condolences

Harold Wilson Notice
Wilson Harold William On Friday 18th October 2019, peacefully in
Rossendale Nursing Home,

Harold (Harry)
aged 73 years
and of Wesham.

The dearly loved husband of Linda, much loved brother-in-law to Jimmy and Lynda and a dear
friend of many.
Funeral service and committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham, on Tuesday 29th October at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for 'Alzheimer's Society'
c/o address below.

Lying in repose and
further enquiries please to

N Gillett & Son,
'Church View,' Mowbreck Lane,
Wesham, PR4 3HA.
Tel: 01772 682496
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.