|
|
|
Wilson Harold William On Friday 18th October 2019, peacefully in
Rossendale Nursing Home,
Harold (Harry)
aged 73 years
and of Wesham.
The dearly loved husband of Linda, much loved brother-in-law to Jimmy and Lynda and a dear
friend of many.
Funeral service and committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham, on Tuesday 29th October at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for 'Alzheimer's Society'
c/o address below.
Lying in repose and
further enquiries please to
N Gillett & Son,
'Church View,' Mowbreck Lane,
Wesham, PR4 3HA.
Tel: 01772 682496
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019