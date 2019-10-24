Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:30
Carleton Crematorium Chapel
Harold O'Neil Notice
O'NEIL Harold Passed away at home on Thursday 10th October 2019, aged 84 years.
Devoted husband of Brenda,
loving dad of David and Keith and father-in-law of Tanya.
Harold will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium Chapel
on Friday 1st November
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be
made for Dementia U.K.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral
Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
