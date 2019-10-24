|
|
|
O'NEIL Harold Passed away at home on Thursday 10th October 2019, aged 84 years.
Devoted husband of Brenda,
loving dad of David and Keith and father-in-law of Tanya.
Harold will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium Chapel
on Friday 1st November
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be
made for Dementia U.K.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral
Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019