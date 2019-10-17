Home

Layton Funerals
80 Onslow Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 7EP
01253 301306
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
15:30
Carleton Crematorium
Blackpool
Harold Hulme Notice
HULME Harold Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 9th October 2019 at Glenthorn Rest Home, Harold aged 98 years. A dearly loved Uncle to Marjorie, Susan and David.
Harold will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Harold's funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool on
Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 3.30pm. Floral tributes in memory of Harold will be accepted or donations in memory of Harold can be made to "Trinity Hospice" c/o and all further enquiries please,
to Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road, Blackpool,
FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
