COOK Gregory Paul
(Greg) Passed away suddenly on Thursday 31st January 2019,
aged 58 years.
Beloved son of Pat and the late Peter Cook, adored step son of the late Jack Napier, much loved partner of Lyn, devoted dad of Kirsty and the late "Little" Greg, cherished brother of Stephen, Louise and Christine, and a
loyal best friend of Marley.
Greg will be sadly missed by all his extended family and many friends.
A celebration of life service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 11.00am.
The family invite you to wear colourful attire to celebrate Greg's vibrant character and love of life.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made for Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
