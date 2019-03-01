Resources More Obituaries for Greg Cook Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Greg Cook

Notice COOK Greg Pat Napier, Kirsty Cook and family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support, cards and expressions of sympathy at the time of

Greg's sudden death.

Special thanks go to Rachel from

D. Hollowell and Sons for her expert and sensitive handling of all the funeral arrangements and to Richard Spedding, Humanist Celebrant, for managing to gather all the varied aspects of Greg's colourful life into a humorous

yet sensitive funeral address.

Thanks too to all those friends and relatives who attended Greg's final send-off, many of whom travelled for hours to be there, as well as to Greg's workmates from the Cuadrilla site and the management who gave them leave to attend. Thank you for the donations to Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary, a cause close to Greg's heart, and to Greenhouse Florist for providing the stunning floral arrangement, as well as to the staff and management of the Marton Institute and Christine from

TLC catering for helping the celebration of Greg's life to go so smoothly. In addition, thanks to Andy Townsend who, along with Kirsty, spent hours putting together a photographic tribute to Greg and to Rob Brightman for arranging a fitting musical selection for the day.

Finally, a huge thank you to

Anton Morley, Greg's lifelong friend, who had the courage and strength of character to deliver a superb eulogy for Greg's "final gig".

Thank you all. Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019