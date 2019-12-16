|
THORNLEY Graham Robert Passed away peacefully in
Victoria Hospital on
Saturday December 7th 2019,
aged 71 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Christine and an adoring
father, poppa, brother,
brother in law and uncle.
"A wonderful family man who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him".
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Thursday December 19th at
11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired for
Stroke Association & BTRC
(The British Thoroughbred Retraining Centre).
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Bank House Funeral Home,
Tel: 720998. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019